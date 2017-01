ACCRA, Sept 19 Ghana's central bank held its benchmark policy rate at 26.0 percent on Monday as expected, its governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku said.

Ghana signed a three-year aid programme in April 2015 with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by deficits, public debt and high interest rates with inflation consistently above target. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Nellie Peyton)