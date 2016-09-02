BEIJING, Sept 2 Senior U.S. copper and zinc trader at Glencore Plc, Tim McGee, has left the Swiss-based commodities producer, a spokesman said on Friday.

His plans are not known.

His role will not be replaced.

McGee, a longstanding member of Glencore's global metals team based in Stamford, Connecticut, worked closely with Steve Rowland handling U.S. copper and zinc. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)