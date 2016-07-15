(Adds details, table, comment, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
July 15 Speculators boosted their net long
position on the U.S. dollar this week, raising it to the highest
level since early June, as the currency benefited from a recent
round of upbeat U.S. economic data.
The dollar also got a boost from safe-haven flows as
investors grappled with Britain's surprising vote to leave the
European Union.
The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$8.01 billion in the week ended July 12, from $4.18 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
It was the ninth straight week that the dollar posted a net
long position.
A much stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls for
June, which came out last week, helped propel the greenback.
While that report did not exactly persuade the Federal Reserve
to increase the pace of U.S. rate hikes, it nonetheless cemented
the view that the U.S. economy is growing at a much steadier
pace than the rest of the world.
Another rate increase by the Fed this year is not exactly a
long shot, analysts said.
"Last week's above-consensus U.S. labor market report for
June confirms that a Fed rate hike by year-end may not be
completely ruled out, especially if expectations of contagion
from the June's UK vote rapidly dissipate," said Samarjit
Shankar, head of iFlow and quant strategies at BNY Mellon in
Boston.
Since the beginning of May, the dollar has gained roughly
5.2 percent.
Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 60,067 in the
latest week, the highest since the week of June 7, data showed.
Investors have been short the pound since November last
year. Since the Brexit vote, sterling has dropped more than 10
percent against the dollar.
Short-term investors, meanwhile, put on more euro net shorts
this week, with contracts rising to 87,660, the largest since
February.
Analysts say the euro's exchange rate versus the dollar has
yet to fully reflect the impact of the Brexit vote on the EU.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 85,364 87,037
Short 37,819 23,469
Net 47,545 63,568
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 107,635 112,011
Short 195,295 187,338
Net -87,660 -75,327
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 39,999 45,746
Short 100,066 94,777
Net -60,067 -49,031
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 23,330 22,474
Short 16,612 13,796
Net 6,718 8,678
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 39,963 41,031
Short 22,788 29,514
Net 17,175 11,517
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 45,938 33,794
Short 29,722 28,891
Net 16,216 4,903
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 28,648 24,238
Short 65,820 69,095
Net -37,172 -44,857
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 31,694 30,606
Short 30,683 32,009
Net 1,011 -1,403
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Tom Brown)