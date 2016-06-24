(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 24 Sterling pared losses against
the U.S. dollar after plunging 10 percent to its weakest in 31
years on Friday following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, but still remained more than 7 percent lower on
widespread market uncertainty.
Sterling was last down 7.37 percent against the dollar, at
$1.3765, after touching its weakest since before the 1985 Plaza
Accord of $1.3228. Traders said Bank of England chief
Mark Carney's comments that the central bank stood ready to
provide extra support helped sterling recover.
The euro also pared losses against the dollar after
touching its lowest level against the greenback in three and a
half months of $1.0914, but was still hobbling and last down 2.4
percent at $1.1112.
The euro is expected to struggle given worries about the
impact of Brexit on the euro zone economy. Analysts expect
months of economic and political turmoil which will dwarf the
pressure on UK markets following sterling's "Black Wednesday" in
1992 when Britain was forced out of the pre-euro Exchange Rate
Mechanism.
Analysts said uncertainty about how central banks would
react to the vote, its impact on European economic growth, and
whether it would catalyze more countries to exit the European
Union cast a wave of uncertainty across markets.
"The bottom line is the initial directionality that we've
seen on the back of the vote in our view can persist," said
Shahab Jalinoos, global head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse in
New York.
He said that Credit Suisse's European economists had slashed
economic growth forecasts for the euro area to 1 percent from 2
percent by the end of 2017, and cut the UK's forecast to
negative 1 percent on the view that the UK could face a
recession following the vote.
The uncertainty boosted the dollar and the yen, which
benefited from safety buying. While the dollar rose sharply
against the euro and sterling, it was last down 3.5 percent
against the yen at 102.38 yen after touching a more than two and
a half year low of 99.11 yen.
Speculation that the Bank of Japan could also act limited
the yen's advance, but the dollar was still on track for its
biggest one-day drop against the yen in more than six years.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe had instructed him to cooperate with the Bank of
Japan and closely consult with Group of Seven partners in
responding to market moves. Aso added that excess volatility in
currency markets was undesirable and he would respond to market
moves when necessary.
The dollar was last up 1.2 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9696 franc after the Swiss National Bank became the
first major central bank to intervene and drive down the value
of its own currency.
"The uncertainty is still at a very high level," said
Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in
Chicago. He said sterling could fall to $1.28 by year-end, while
the euro could fall below parity with the dollar within that
time frame.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 1.96 percent at
95.358 after touching its highest level in more than three
months of 96.703.
