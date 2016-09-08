* Euro hits two-week high after ECB policy statement

* Dollar index hits lowest since Aug. 26

* Yen holds gains amid doubts over BOJ policy

* Aussie edges up after Chinese trade data (Updates to U.S. market open, adds quote, recasts opening sentence with Draghi comments)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Sept 8 The euro hit a nearly two-week high against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and stopped short of a formal commitment to further expand its asset-purchase program, which ECB head Mario Draghi said had not even been discussed.

Draghi unveiled a modest downgrade to the ECB's euro zone growth forecasts and warned of downside risks, including uncertainty relating to Britain's decision to exit the European Union. However, he said no action was required for now.

"For the time being, the changes are not substantial to warrant a decision to act. We see that our monetary policy is effective," Draghi said.

The euro rose 0.7 percent to $1.1326 during Draghi's speech, its strongest since Aug. 26. The dollar also hit a two-week low of 94.465 against a basket of major currencies .

The advance by the euro was due largely to dashed expectations of an extension of the ECB's stimulus program and markets were little moved during Draghi's speech.

"It was pretty much a non-event," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "A fair way of describing it is he decided to keep that arrow (extending quantitative easing) in the quiver. There was a tiny bit of disappointment in that."

The euro is 3 percent weaker against the dollar than when the expanded bond-purchase program was announced in January 2015. It is up more than 4 percent this year.

The yen edged up 0.15 percent against the dollar to 101.60 yen, holding gains of almost 3 percent made in the last four days, after a Bank of Japan deputy governor gave few fresh clues on whether the central bank will expand its monetary stimulus this month.

Analysts said the comments by BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso seemed similar in tone to remarks by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda earlier this week, which acknowledged the costs of the BOJ's aggressive stimulus.

"The main message doesn't seem all that different ... The general tone of weighing the costs and benefits were in Governor Kuroda's comments as well," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX and yen rates strategist for Barclays in Tokyo.

Data showing that China's imports unexpectedly rose in August for the first time in nearly two years helped lend support to the Australian dollar, which rose 0.5 percent to hit a three-week high of $0.7716.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)