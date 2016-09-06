* Yen bounces back after Kuroda mentions policy costs
* Investors suspect BOJ not far from limit in easing
* Sterling hovers below 7-week high vs dollar
* Aussie gains on current account deficit, awaits RBA
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 6 The yen kept some distance from a
one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda held back from signalling further
easing, acknowledging instead the costs of the BOJ's aggressive
stimulus.
The Australian dollar gained 0.5 percent after news
Australia's current deficit was smaller than expected in
April-June, ahead of the policy announcement from the Reserve
Bank of Australia later in the day.
The U.S. dollar is stabilising for now at around 103.45 yen
, having fallen nearly a full yen from Friday's one-month
high of 104.32.
Though Kuroda signalled his readiness to expand an already
massive stimulus programme in his speech on Monday, he did not
provide any explicit hints on the chances of the BOJ
aggressively easing policy at its next review on Sept. 20-21.
In addition, many analysts noted that Kuroda admitted for
the first time that his stimulus drive has its costs, even
though he disputed the view that the BOJ's stimulus is reaching
its practical limit.
"For those who had been believing in a Kuroda who stresses
only the benefits of easing, the speech would have been
disappointing," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
"To be sure, he is unlikely to change his policy framework
given that he was preaching the benefit of stimulus. Yet many
market players might have felt that the costs are likely to
outweigh the benefits in the future," he added.
on the technical nalaysis charts, the dollar has been capped
by the Ichimoku cloud bottom in the past few days, failing to
extend its rally from around 100 yen late August, driven by
hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve was likely to raise interest
rates by the end of year.
"I was thinking the dollar could gain further but looking at
yesterday's markets, I felt I had to give up on that. The
dollar/yen is likely to have hit a near-term peak already," said
Kazushige Kaida, head of foreign exchange in Tokyo at State
Street.
The yen also bounced back against the euro, which fell to
115.42 yen from Friday's one-month high of 116.37 yen
.
The common currency was little moved against the dollar,
staying at $1.1147.
The British pound maintained its firm tone,
following surprising resilience in recent UK economic data,
trading at $1.3305 in Asia after having hit a seven-week high of
$1.3376 on Monday.
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to $0.7623,
hitting its highest level since Aug 26, maintaining its recovery
trend from last week's one-month low of $0.7490.
The Aussie now braces for a decision later in the day from
the Australian central bank's policy meeting at 2:30 p.m. local
time (0430 GMT).
The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep interest
rates on hold at the meeting, the last to be chaired by
long-standing governor Glenn Stevens before he retires this
month.
"The Aussie could rise a bit if the RBA refrains from a rate
cut as expected. But given many market players think its next
rate cut will come in November at the earliest - after the next
CPI data anyway - the impact may not be so large, mostly driven
by algo-type trading," said Yukio Ishizuki, currency strategist
at Daiwa Securities.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)