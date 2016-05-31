* Dollar index near 2-month high after Yellen fans rate hike
hopes
* Yen gains slightly after Japan output data
* Australian dollar jumps on strong building, exports data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 31 The dollar hovered near its
highest level in two months against a basket of currencies on
Tuesday on growing expectations of an imminent U.S. interest
rate hike, while the Australian dollar jumped on surprising
strong local economic data.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
rose to as high as 95.968 on Monday, having jumped
4.4 percent from its 15-1/2-month low hit earlier this month at
91.919. It last stood at 95.662.
The latest spark for dollar bulls came from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen, who on Friday said a rate increase in the
coming months "would be appropriate," if the economy and labour
market continued to improve.
The euro slipped to as low as $1.1097, its lowest
since mid-March on Monday, though it has managed to bounce back
from that level, which straddled its 200-day moving average. It
last stood at $1.1150.
On the month, the common currency was down 2.7 percent, on
course to post its first monthly loss in four months.
The dollar also fetched a one-month high of 111.455 yen
on Monday before stepping back to around 111.09 yen.
Better-than-expected industrial production data and
month-end buying by Japanese exporters helped to support the yen
for now.
The data tempered expectations that the Bank of Japan could
expand its stimulus as soon as in June after Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe pitched a plan on Monday to delay next
year's sales tax hike to fellow ruling party members.
Although some of them expressed concerns that such a move
would signal a failure of his policies to reflate the economy
out of stagnation, Abe is widely expected to have his way.
"The dollar could rise above 112 yen if the Fed raises rates
next month. But I doubt it could reach those levels on Japanese
factors," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
Sera also believes that some in the market are misguided in
expecting the BOJ to take easing steps just because the
government is planning a stimulus budget.
"The government is back-pedalling on fiscal reforms, which
could make it difficult for the BOJ to move," she added.
For now, a clear break of the 111.23 - a major resistance
from the cloud top on Ichimoku charts - could brighten its
technical outlook and could pave the way for a retest of its
April 25 peak of 111.90 yen.
If U.S. payrolls due on Friday show solid job growth and if
Yellen signals a rate hike in her speech on the following
Monday, the dollar could break above the previous April peaks,
said Koichi Takamatsu, manager of forex at Nomura Securities.
But that scenario may not materialise if the spectre of a
U.S. rate hike hurts broader risk sentiment and push down prices
of riskier assets, Takamatsu also said.
In such cases, traders also buy the yen, which tends to be
bought at time of financial stress because investors unwind
yen-funded positions.
Against the euro, the yen also weakened to 123.69 yen
, its lowest in a week and a half.
The British pound gained 0.4 percent to $1.4690,
edging near a three-week high of $1.4738 hit last week.
The sterling has been supported in recent weeks by polls
showing that Britons are leaning towards voting to remain in the
European Union at next month's referendum.
Yet the pound's implied volatilities haven't fallen,
suggesting market players are still cautious about the
referendum on June 23.
The Australian dollar jumped 0.7 percent to $0.7236
after strong readings on building approvals and net exports.
Still, it looks set to become the worst performer among
so-called G10 currencies this month, having declined 4.8
percent, after the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate cut early
this month started a fresh downtrend.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)