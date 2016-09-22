* Dollar recovers vs yen after hitting nearly 4-week low
* Falls vs euro after Fed cuts rate path for coming years
* RBNZ keeps rates steady, retains easing bias
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 22 The dollar fell to its lowest in
a week against the euro but recovered some ground against the
yen on Thursday, after a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that
balanced hints of a rise in interest rates this year with cuts
in the longer term outlook.
On balance the Fed's message did not go as far as some in
currency markets had expected towards outright promising a rise
in borrowing costs by the end of the year.
Allied to a reduction in the number of rate rises it
forecasts in 2017 and 2018, that was enough to knock the
greenback to a nearly 4-week low of 100.10 yen in Asian trading.
But there were also already three votes for a rise in rates
on the Fed's policymaking committee and the start of the
European day brought the dollar back into positive territory, up
0.2 percent from Wednesday's close in New York at 100.61 yen.
"The announcement constitutes a 'hawkish hold'," said Kit
Juckes, a strategist with Societe Generale in London.
"There's an opportunity, taking the move down in treasury
yields post-FOMC, to go long dollars here, at 100.30, with a
tight stop (99.00) on the grounds that I just don't think we can
push (U.S. government) TIIPS yields ... much lower."
The euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.1229, its highest since
last Friday and taking it firmly back into the middle of a
$1.09-$1.15 range it has held since March.
A stronger yen has been the most consistent trade of the
past year among major currencies, backed since January by the
growing conviction that the Bank of Japan is running out of
ammunition to weaken the currency and get inflation rising.
Wednesday's policy overhaul by Tokyo does not appear to have
shifted that conviction, although reaction to its shift to
targeting yields on government bonds was volatile.
One focus on Thursday is a meeting among officials from
Japan's finance ministry, Financial Services Agency and the Bank
of Japan, which began at 0500 GMT, to discuss issues in global
financial markets.
"The market is not convinced that the BOJ is doing enough to
boost inflation expectations ... Overall, this does not change
our view of yen strengthening off the back of Japan's strong
current account surplus," said Heng Koon How, senior FX
investment strategist for Credit Suisse.
Jasslyn Yeo, global market strategist for JP Morgan Asset
Management in Singapore, believes the dollar will probably head
lower against the yen going into the year-end, and expects the
greenback could soon fall below its August low of 99.55 yen.
"Yesterday's new (BOJ) framework is not new easing. I think
it more represents a softening stance towards banks and other
financial institutions likely due to concerns and backlash over
profitability and financial stability," Yeo said.
The New Zealand dollar edged 0.2 percent lower to $0.7336
after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left the
door wide open for another interest rate cut this year.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)