* Dollar pressured after Fed cuts its 2017, 2018 rates
outlook
* Yen poised for weekly gains after BOJ alters policy
framework
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 23 The dollar index was a tad lower
on Friday, leaving it on track for its worst week in a month
after Federal Reserve trimmed its long-term interest rate
expectations and the Bank of Japan retooled its monetary policy
framework.
In Europe, the focus was on the preliminary eurozone
purchasing managers' index releases for September. Business
activity is expected to continue expanding, although at a slower
pace. German private sector slowed to a 16-month low and traders
said that unless the data surprises considerably there will be
limited impact on policy expectations and the single currency.
The dollar index was down a bit at 95.388, while the
euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1215.
The dollar was up 0.15 percent at 100.90 yen, not far
from a nearly four-week low of 100.10 struck on Thursday and on
course to shed more than 1 percent for the week.
"The Fed lowering its medium term rate guidance path while
keeping a rate hike in play at the end of this year has left the
dollar very finely balanced," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura.
The Federal Reserve projected a less aggressive rise in
rates next year and in 2018, and it cut its longer-run interest
rate forecast to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent.
Also on Wednesday the BOJ shifted to targeting interest
rates on Japanese government bonds as the focus of its massive
monetary easing programme, dropping its explicit target of
increasing base money.
The BOJ's announcement initially sent the dollar up more than
1 percent to 102.79 yen, though the gains unravelled as
investors realized that the central bank would still have an
uphill task to generate inflation towards its 2 percent target.
"The build-up to Wednesday was large, with lots of
anticipation, but everyone kind of walked away scratching their
heads," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of Hong Kong FX sales at
State Street Global Markets. "We're defaulting to the levels
where the market is comfortable. There wasn't enough to energize
the dollar through 100 yen, or 103," he said.
The dollar's proximity to the 100-yen did not escape the
attention of Japanese authorities who do want the yen to rise
sharply.
"We're concerned about recent extremely nervous moves in the
currency market," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a
regular news conference on Friday, when asked about the yen's
recent rise against the dollar.
