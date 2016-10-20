* Euro/dollar off July lows awaiting Draghi's comments
* Dollar bid after latest Clinton-Trump debate
* Dudley says Fed likely to raise rates this year
(Updates prices, adds details after ECB announcement)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 20 The euro was trading just above a
three-month low against the dollar on Thursday, with the focus
on whether European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will
indicate that the bank is poised to taper its bond purchase
programme.
The euro was flat at $1.0976, having fallen to a
three-month low of $1.0952 early in the London session. A drop
below that mark, struck on July 25, would take the euro to its
lowest point since the Brexit referendum results on June 24.
As expected, the ECB held interest rates steady and did not
make any changes to its asset purchase programme. But investors
want more clarity from Draghi about recent speculation that the
bank could start tapering down its bond purchases. Draghi starts
his press conference at 1230 GMT
Any indications that the governing council discussed
tapering could see front-end yields on euro zone government
bonds edge up, lifting the euro with it. There is also a chance
Draghi may sound dovish too, with the ECB having downgraded
growth forecasts only last month.
"I will not be surprised to see some bounce later on," said
Niels Christensen, a currency strategist at Nordea. He expects
Draghi to reiterate his commitment to looser monetary policy and
quash talk of any tapering of the asset purchase programme.
Analysts at HSBC said even if the ECB entertains the idea of
a taper no matter how far into the future, it would help the
euro. All of which meant a potentially choppy session was in
store for the single currency.
DOLLAR BID
Meanwhile, there was renewed bid for the dollar after the
third and final debate in the U.S. election campaign between
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
It was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 103.63 yen
and against a basket of currencies it was at 97.906, not far
from a recent 7-month high.
Since most recent polls have favoured Clinton, the market's
focus had been on whether Trump would be able to use the debate
to regain momentum in the final weeks before the Nov. 8 vote.
"There didn't seem to be anything in the latest debate that
put Clinton in a tight spot," said Kota Hirayama, senior
economist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
A CNN snap poll of debate watchers found Clinton won with 52
percent, and Trump trailed with 39 percent, the network said.
The Mexican peso, which is closely watched because Mexico is
seen as most vulnerable to Trump's economic policy proposals,
rose to 18.4555 to the dollar at one point, its highest
level since Sept. 8. It was last trading 0.2 percent lower.
The dollar was also helped by bullish comments from one of
the most influential officials on the Federal Reserve. New York
Fed President William Dudley said the Fed will likely raise
interest rates later this year if the economy remains on track.
Dudley, a permanent voter on policy and a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, said a quarter-point hike this year "is not
really that big a deal" given the economy is "reasonably close"
to the Fed's goals of 2 percent inflation and maximum
sustainable employment.
