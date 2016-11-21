(Recasts after start of European trading)
* Euro seen boosted by slight fall in political uncertainty
* Dollar index still not far from 13 1/2-year highs
* Dollar/yen hits six-month high
* Speculators took profits on long dollar positions-IMM
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 21 The euro rose from an 11-month
low against a broadly weaker dollar on Monday, with political
developments seen by some as making next year's French and
German elections less uncertain, giving some support to the
currency.
Former French president Nicholas Sarkozy was ousted from the
race for the presidency over the weekend, leaving former prime
ministers Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe to battle it out to
become the Republican party's candidate for the election in
May.
The winner is expected to face far-right, anti-European
Union National Front leader Marine Le Pen, and some analysts
said the defeat of the deeply unpopular Sarkozy had lessened the
prospects of her winning, easing investors' worries about a
break-up of the euro zone.
Others, however, said that the socially conservative and
pro-business Fillon - who won the first round ballot with 44
percent of the vote - increased the perceived risk that Le Pen
could take power, as he lacked the broad appeal of the more
centrist Juppe.
"There had been some concern that if Sarkozy was up against
Le Pen, that would not be a particularly good circumstance,"
said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley, in London.
"The market has always been fairly confident that Le Pen
would fail to win the second round, but after the Trump victory,
markets began to get a little doubtful about what opinion polls
were suggesting."
In Germany, although Chancellor Angela Merke's announcement
that she would seek a fourth term in office did not come as a
surprise, it was seen by strategists as more unambiguously
positive for the euro.
The euro climbed half a percent to $1.0645, having
hit its weakest levels since December 2015 on Friday.
"Merkel is... seen as a strong supporter of the euro...and
she's seen as a symbol of stability," said Commerzbank currency
strategist Esther Reichelt, in Frankfurt.
Strategists said that the euro had also been boosted by a
slight weakening of the dollar, which was down 0.2 percent
against a basket of currencies after hitting its highest levels
in almost 14 years on Friday.
The greenback has climbed more than 3 percent since the
victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election
earlier this month, with investors betting a Trump
administration would adopt expansionary fiscal policies that
would lead to higher interest rises. Most market participants
expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates at its Dec. 13-14
policy meeting.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a six-month high of 111.190
yen, before easing back to 110.70, down 0.2 percent on
the day.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed that speculators trimmed their dollar bets in
the week through Nov. 15, as profit taking reduced net long
positions after they had risen seven straight weeks.
Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, posted their lowest level
since early June, the data showed, with the yen a casualty of
the dollar's strong rally.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Tokyo markets team Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)