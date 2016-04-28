* Yen rises almost 3 percent as BOJ dashes stimulus hopes
* Nikkei falls 3.6 percent
* Bond prices fall as inflation expectations rise
* Oil prices rise to near 2016 high
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 28 The yen surged on Thursday
after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by declining to boost
its stimulus, battering Japanese stocks and briefly weighing on
markets in the United States and Europe.
The yen surged against the dollar, euro and
sterling, putting it on course for its biggest jump
against the dollar since February and its biggest gain in five
years against the two European currencies.
The BOJ's move to hold steady in the face of soft global
demand and a sharp rise in the yen was particularly jarring for
markets after earlier media reports said the bank intended to
cut interest rates deeper into negative territory.
Tokyo's Nikkei stock index slumped 3.6 percent.
"I think the odds of (monetary easing) were half and half,
but the most surprising point is that the markets seemed to have
been surprised," said Masashi Murata, a currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"The most important point is that BOJ, especially (BOJ head
Haruhiko) Kuroda, would like to save its weapons and power for
an emergency."
The Tokyo Stock Exchange will be closed for a national
holiday on Friday and the benchmark Nikkei index ended the
shortened trading week down 5 percent.
U.S. stock markets opened lower, but rebounded, bolstered by
strong results from Facebook and a flurry of dealmaking.
Facebook hit an all-time high of $120.79 a share
after the company said Wednesday that quarterly ad revenue
jumped 57 percent. Its shares were last up 9.1 percent at
$118.77.
St. Jude Medical soared 27.5 percent after Abbott
Laboratories said it agreed to buy the medical device
maker for $25 billion. Abbott was down 5.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.47 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 18,030.08, the S&P 500 gained 3.9
points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,099.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.92 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,888.06.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.1 percent,
recovering from earlier losses after the BOJ decision on the
back of gains in materials and energy stocks.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices fell as
inflation grew faster than expected in the first quarter to
above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal, eroding the appeal
of holding long-term assets.
Short maturities held steady on the view the Fed is in no
hurry to raise rates following the U.S. central bank's latest
policy statement on Wednesday.
The core rate of personal consumption expenditures, the
Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.1 percent in the first
three months of 2016, stronger than the 1.9 percent forecast
among economists polled by Reuters.
The dollar was lower, falling to a two-and-a-half
week low against a currency basket, weighed down by the strong
move by the yen and gains in commodity-linked currencies such as
the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Crude futures rose to 2016 highs for a third day in a row,
bolstered by the weakening dollar as investors looked beyond
record high U.S. crude inventories and relentless pumping by
major producers to the prospect of future demand.
Oil prices have risen 75 percent since hitting 12-year lows
of around $27 a barrel for Brent in late January and about $26
for U.S. crude in mid-February.
Brent futures rose 55 cents to $47.59 a barrel,
touching a year-to-date high at $47.73. U.S. crude was up
27 cents to $45.60.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong and Barani Krishnan in New York and Joshua Hunt in Tokyo)