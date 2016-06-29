* European stocks up broadly, banks gain 3 percent
* Nikkei leads Asian stocks higher
* Bonds strong on talk of easier monetary policy
* Sterling, euro recoup just 0.4 percent
* Oil prices firm ahead of potential strike in Norway
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 29 European and Asian stock markets
built on a recovery from the aftermath of last week's Brexit
vote on Wednesday as investors wagered central banks would
ultimately ride to the rescue with more stimulus.
UK and European banks, a centre of concern since Britain
shocked global financial markets on Friday by voting to leave
the European Union, were broadly higher, extending a recovery
from two days of trading which knocked almost 40 percent off
shares in Barclays and RBS.
Sterling, the other big victim on Friday and Monday, rose
around 0.6 percent against the dollar to recover a full 3 cents
of Friday's 18-cent fall to 31-year lows.
Stock markets in Frankfurt, Paris and London all gained more
than 2 percent in morning trade while the pan-European
index of major banks was up 1.6 percent. Wall Street was
also set to open higher.
At the heart of the recovery are expectations that the
world's major central banks will go easier on monetary policy
over the next six months in anticipation of another hit to
global growth from Europe.
Traders said there was much talk, particularly outside the
UK, of ways in which Britain could renege on the results of the
referendum to which no politician has given credence.
But either way markets face a prolonged period in limbo
while a new UK prime minister is selected and officials get to
grip with the possible scenarios for Britain's departure.
"While the initial panic from Brexit appears to have eased,
a huge amount of uncertainty remains which could continue to
weigh on sentiment for a while," said Craig Erlam from online
brokerage Oanda.
Britain's 27 partners meet without the UK on Wednesday to
discuss how to respond to a Brexit and are expected to launch a
period of reflection, culminating in a set of EU reform
proposals to be unveiled by March of next year.
"Expect lots of mood swings ahead as the prevailing mood
changes but there was definitely an air that full Brexit wasn't
necessarily a done deal yesterday," Deutsche Bank analyst Jim
Reid said in a morning note.
Better signals from the U.S. economy on Tuesday were also
playing into the price action.
But the first Federal Reserve policymaker to comment since
the vote, Governor Jerome Powell, said it had shifted global
risks "to the downside", reinforcing expectations the Fed will
not hike U.S. rates this year and could even cut.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also urged the Bank of
Japan to provide ample funds to markets.
In commodity markets, gold was firmer around
$1,321.00 an ounce, off a low of $1,305.23 touched Tuesday.
Oil prices gained as a looming strike by Norwegian oil and
gas field workers threatened to cut output. There were also
reports oil producers and refiners in crisis-struck Venezuela
were struggling to keep output up.
U.S. crude oil futures were up 35 cents at $48.20,
while Brent crude rose 22 cents to $48.80.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)