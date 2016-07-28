* Dollar falls 0.7 percent, biggest drop in almost 2 months
* European shares settle lower after uncertain start
* Crude struggles near 3-mth low, US Treasuries and gold
buoyant
* Yen holds gains ahead as BOJ speculation builds
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 28 The dollar took its biggest
tumble in almost two months on Thursday and stocks crept to
nine-month highs as cautious sounds from the U.S. Federal
Reserve left the focus firmly on Japan's next round of
money-printing measures.
The dollar was down 0.7 percent against six other major
currencies after the Fed ended its meeting on Wednesday
with little suggestion that it was in a rush to raise U.S.
interest rates.
It had seen traders cut their bets on a September Fed move
to just 17 percent. Benchmark 10-year U.S. government bond
yields fell back to 1.5 percent though there was no
follow-through in Europe where yields nudged higher.
The yen, meanwhile, notched its fourth rise in six
days as news that Tokyo had unveiled a surprisingly large 28
trillion yen ($265 billion) stimulus package left traders
wondering how aggressive the Bank of Japan would be when it
meets on Friday.
Speculation has been intense for weeks, causing whipsaw
moves in currencies as analysts forecast even deeper negative
Japanese rates and yet more bond purchase-driven money-printing.
Societe Generale FX strategist Alvin Tan said the BOJ
meeting was now a "huge event risk" for markets.
"The Fed did kind of acknowledge the better economic data
but the tone was definitely on the dovish side and the market
has reacted as such," he said.
"There is an expectation that there will be action from the
BOJ tomorrow," he added. "The pain trade would therefore be if
it did nothing, you would see a significant move in the yen."
MSCI's 46-country All World stocks index had
tested its highest level since early November after gains in
Asia.
European shares spent most of their first couple of
hours dithering though before settling just in the red.
Modest rises for Germany's DAX and France's CAC40
were offset some sharp individual falls including a 3.5
percent slide by oil major Shell after it posted a 70
percent slump in it quarterly profits.
STRESSFUL TIMES
Banking stocks were also in focus ahead of European bank
stress test results on Friday that are expected to lay out the
scale of the bad loan problems in Italy as well as strains on
big German banks like Deutsche Bank.
Shares in Italy's third-largest lender Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, which is saddled with a mountain of bad loans and
accumulated losses, rose as much as than 4 percent after news it
was aiming for a 5 billion euro capital hike and that Italy's
Atlante fund might be able to buy substantial amounts of bad
loans.
The region's bond markets were swinging about too, with
investors caught between the week's three big events.
With the stress tests looming, Italian government bond
yields edged up ahead of new 10-year bond sales.
"It's probably not a coincidence that it's on the day before
the stress test results," ING senior rates strategist Martin van
Vliet said.
Italian benchmark bonds have also underperformed their
Spanish peripheral peers since Britain's June 23 vote to leave
the European Union. The extra yield investors demand to hold
Italy's 10-year debt over Spain's hit its highest since February
2015 earlier this week at 13.8 basis points.
The broader market uncertainty and lack of interest rate
rise expectations left spot gold hovering near a two-week
high of $1,342.18 an ounce touched overnight.
The euro, which gained 0.7 percent overnight, edged up to a
nine-day high of $1.1077 while the Australian dollar
which has been tracking the yen recently was up 0.4 percent at
$0.7524.
Oil markets steadied after a turbulent few days that have
pushed crude prices back to three-month lows. U.S. crude
rose 0.2 percent to $42.02 a barrel after dropping sharply on
news U.S. crude and gasoline stocks had surged.
Brent crude was shade lower $43.39 a barrel.
"Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge
across the business, particularly in the upstream (operations),"
Shell's Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said after it reported
its slump in profits.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see
