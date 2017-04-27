* Shares step back from highs after U.S. tax cut plan
* Dollar retreats vs major currencies
* Canada dlr, Mexican peso rebound after Trump NAFTA
comments
* BOJ and ECB stand pat, Draghi conference next focus
* European shares snap six-day winning streak
* Swedish crown falls as central bank expands bond buying
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 27 A record-setting rally in world
stocks ran out of steam on Thursday, with unconvincing U.S. tax
cut plans cooling investors' spirits and caution setting in as
the European Central Bank met.
Europe's main bourses were as much as 0.7 percent
lower as traders pulled back after six days of unbroken gains
fuelled by relief at the outcome of the first round of France's
presidential election and encouraging earnings and data.
Wall Street was expected to barely budge when New York
reopened while Asia had been groggy
too.
The Bank of Japan offered its most upbeat economic
assessment in nine years, but Asia-Pacific shares
ended flat a day after hitting their highest in
almost two years.
A surprise move by Sweden's central bank to expand its
stimulus programme pushed the crown down
sharply, while the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso
held gains after the U.S. said it would not scrap the
North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
But the focus was turning to the ECB and what bank head
Mario Draghi and his colleagues have made of a recent upturn in
euro zone economic data, underscored while they met as the
bloc's economic confidence rose to near a 10-year high.
As widely expected, the bank made no changes to its record
low interest rates or stimulus programme, so the market reaction
to the meeting may hinge on a few crucial words at Draghi's 1230
GMT news conference.
"It is possible that the ECB will remove the language
stating that the risks (to the economy) remain tilted to the
downside," said Mike Bell, Global Market Strategist, JPMorgan
Asset Management.
Euro zone government bond yields nudged up along with the
euro which was at $1.0913 having been as high as $1.0950
this week after pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron topped the first
round vote in France.
Disappointment lingered elsewhere though after Donald
Trump's plans to slash U.S. tax rates offered no concrete
details on how they would be paid for.
Billed beforehand as the biggest tax cut in history, they
amounted to little more than a one-page plan and fuelled a
suspicion that it could run into opposition from U.S. lawmakers
worried about increasing the country's debt levels.
"There was virtually no new information, just as expected.
He was essentially repeating his campaign promises," said
Tomoaki Shishido, senior fixed income strategist at Nomura
Securities.
DEUTSCHE DOWN
The dip in European shares saw them retreat from 20-month
highs, with banks, insurers and commodity-related stocks the
main drag, although gains in other cyclical industrials on the
back of strong earnings kept losses down.
Deutsche Bank shares fell as much as 3.5 percent
as a drop in its revenues overshadowed a more than doubling of
first-quarter net profits. Its shares have nearly doubled though
since last year's solvency worries.
Upbeat results from SKF, Bayer and Subsea 7 - companies
closely geared to economic growth - were cheered as more
investors piled into the European recovery story.
In emerging markets, the peso made the most ground but
Turkey's lira was firing too, hitting its highest since early
January as a surprise policy tightening by the country's central
bank reassured investors about its resolve on inflation.
The S&P 500 ended down fractionally on Wednesday as
the questions left by Trump's tax plans overshadowed more upbeat
earnings.
Weekly U.S. jobless claims data and a report on durable
goods are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) and Microsoft
, Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet
are scheduled to report results after the bell.
Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have
risen 11.8 percent in the first quarter, the most since 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
China's growth accelerated at the fastest pace since
mid-2015 in the January-March quarter, while South Korea on
Thursday also reported stronger than expected first-quarter
growth, fuelled by improving global demand.
Among commodities, industrial metals steadied though oil
prices dipped again on concerns about globally bloated
markets.
Brent futures dropped to $51.23 per barrel, down 59
cents, or 1 percent, from their last close. Brent is almost 9
percent below its April peak.
The dollar, meanwhile, clawed up to 111.34 yen but
was still down from near a one-month high of 111.78 yen scored
on Wednesday.
