SYDNEY Feb 22 Copper steadied in early trading on Wednesday, after slipping overnight, as a weaker U.S. dollar limited profit taking.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $6,060 a tonne by 0100 GMT after dropping 0.2 percent the previous session.

* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.2 percent to 48,930 yuan ($7,111)a tonne.

* Disruptions and labour negotiations continue to affect production at two of the world's largest copper mines.

* Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it would not begin replacing striking workers for at least 30 days into a work stoppage to show its commitment to dialogue.

* U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance is likely to erode economic growth over the longer term and therefore demand for raw materials, the chief executive of the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, said on Tuesday.

* Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.

* The worldwide nickel market moved to a surplus of 9,700 tonnes in December from a deficit of 1,700 tonnes the previous month, the International Nickel Study Group said on Tuesday.

* Fed up with unpredictable and often exorbitant electricity prices, Sun Metals CEO Yun Birm Choi plans to invest A$183 million ($140 million) to build a massive solar farm to power his zinc refinery in the Australian outback.

* Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday, joining a record-setting night for world markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.

* The dollar edged down in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while the euro nursed losses and remained pressured by European political woes.

