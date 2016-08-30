SINGAPORE Aug 30 Oil futures edged up on
Tuesday as the U.S. dollar erased earlier gains, but doubts that
producers would be able to agree to an output freeze continued
to drag on prices.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $49.34 per barrel at 0125 GMT, up 8 cents from their previous
close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 15
cents at $47.13 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar retreated from Monday's two-week high as
investors looked ahead to jobs data this week that Federal
Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer has said will be important to
whether the U.S. central bank raises interest rates soon.
A weaker greenback makes oil purchases for countries with
other currencies cheaper, potentially spurring demand for the
fuel.
Yet concerns of a successful outcome to September talks
among members of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) about a production freeze continued to weigh on
markets.
"There's a feeling that the OPEC production freeze talks
might result in something positive, but it's just talk," said
Robert Nunan, risk management director at Mitsubishi
Corporation.
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih tempered
expectations that the world's major oil producers would look to
freeze production next month, telling Reuters on Thursday that
the "market is moving in the right direction" already.
"Either way, despite some increases in Saudi Arabia and
Iraq, OPEC production seems to be flattening with the outages in
Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela, knocking out about some 3 million
barrels of daily production and no one is holding their breath
they'll return soon," said Nunan.
Nigerian rebels pledged to end hostilities against its oil
and gas industry, which they repeatedly attacked earlier this
year knocking reducing the OPEC member's output by 700,000
barrels a day to 1.56 million bpd.
"We promise to fight more for the Niger Delta, if this
opportunity fails," the Niger Delta Avengers said in a statement
received by Reuters on Sunday.
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Joseph Radford)