By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Oil prices fell on Tuesday on
concerns over increased drilling in the United States and as
investors took profits after oil prices rose close to 1 percent
in the previous session.
Brent crude futures were trading at $47.67 per
barrel at 0639 GMT, down 65 cents, or 1.4 percent, from their
last settlement.
Upbeat August Chinese industrial output growth did little to
lift oil prices as the crude market remained in a profit-taking
mode, traders said.
China's industrial output grew the fastest in five months in
August as demand for products from coal to cars rebounded thanks
to higher government spending and a year-long credit and
property boom.
Traders said the price falls on Tuesday were an indication
that increasing oil drilling activity in the United States was
still a concern even as crude closed higher on Monday because of
a weaker dollar.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 73
cents, or 1.6 percent, at $45.56 a barrel.
"People are seeing that rally we had on a very big decline
in (U.S.) inventories last week is a bit of a selling
opportunity," said CMC Market chief market analyst Ric Spooner.
Oil's 4 percent price decline since Sept. 8 partly reverses
a 10 percent rally early in the month, which was fuelled by
speculation that oil exporters could cap production.
"Investor appetite (for commodities) remains subdued,"
Australian bank ANZ said in a note.
China's state oil refiners are readying to export more
diesel and gasoline in coming months as a bleak outlook for what
is typically the nation's period of greatest consumption sends
shivers through an already saturated global market.
