UPDATE 11-Oil up as OPEC cuts output, dollar dives
* Coming up: API inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (Updates prices, adds comments, EIA figures on U.S. output, poll for API data)
SINGAPORE, July 29 Oil prices on Friday remained around April lows as slowing economic growth threatened to worsen ongoing oversupply of crude and refined products.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading at $42.78 at 0127 GMT, up 8 cents from their previous close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $41.16, up 2 cents.
Brent hit its lowest since April in the previous session, at $42.56, while WTI hit a fresh low of $40.95 per barrel early on Friday, and both crude benchmarks are now down around 20 percent since their last peak in June.
Because of ongoing oversupply, U.S. bank Goldman Sachs said this week that it did not expect a big recovery in prices any time soon.
"We continue to expect that oil prices will remain in a $45 per barrel to $50 per barrel trading range through mid-2017 with near-term risks skewed to the downside," the bank said.
Despite this, some analysts said recent price falls in oil had been overdone, especially as demand remains strong despite concerns over future economic growth.
"Investors have become overly bearish on oil as U.S. production and gasoline inventories continue to rise. We think those concerns are unwarranted. Underlying demand in the U.S. remains robust," ANZ bank said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Coming up: API inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (Updates prices, adds comments, EIA figures on U.S. output, poll for API data)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A government plan to spur the construction of solar energy farms in Brazil is faltering because of high costs, strict rules requiring local components and low-priced competition from Chinese suppliers, say regulators and power sector executives.
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday on a bet that oil prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge against the value of natural gas reserves from its buyout of XTO Energy.