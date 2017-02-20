* Brent, WTI rise after earlier losses
TOKYO, Feb 20 Oil prices rose on Monday but the
gains were limited as investors gauged whether an increase in
U.S. drilling rigs and record stockpiles would undermine efforts
by producers to cut output and bring the market into balance.
Brent futures were up 23 cents at $56.04 a barrel at
0750 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up
19 cents at $53.59. Both contracts earlier fell slightly in
quiet trading.
"Sustained gains above $55 a barrel, and a hoped for rally
to $60 a barrel, (are) both proving incredibly tough nuts to
crack," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures
brokerage OANDA in Singapore.
"At the crux of the matter is that 90 percent OPEC
compliance is being balanced by ever increasing U.S. shale
production," he added.
U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth consecutive
week, Baker Hughes said on Friday, extending a nine-month
recovery with producers encouraged by higher prices, which have
traded mostly over $50 a barrel since late November.
"Assuming the US oil rig count stays at the current level,
we estimate U.S. oil production would increase by 405,000
(barrels per day, or bpd) between 4Q17 and 4Q16 across the
Permian, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Niobrara shale plays," Goldman
Sachs said in a research note.
Overall, 2017 U.S. production will rise by an average
130,000 bpd from a year ago, the note said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and other producers, including Russia, agreed last year to cut
output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the
first half of 2017.
Estimates indicate compliance with the cuts is at around 90
percent, while Reuters reported last week that OPEC could extend
the pact or apply deeper cuts from July if global crude
inventories fail to drop enough.
But rising U.S. output helped boost crude and gasoline
inventories to record highs last week, amid faltering demand
growth for the motor fuel.
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in December fell to 8.014
million bpd from 8.258 million bpd in November, official data
showed on Monday.
The U.S. market will be closed on Monday for the Presidents
Day holiday.
