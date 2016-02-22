* Gold drops for second straight session
* SPDR fund records biggest inflow since 2011
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 22 Gold prices slipped as
much as 2 percent on Monday as the dollar strengthened and
investor appetite for risk increased, but the metal remained
above $1,200 an ounce after a rally that pushed prices to
one-year highs this month.
Concern over financial instability and the repricing of
expectations for U.S. interest rate rises, has helped gold
outperform most assets so far this year with a 15 percent gain.
Spot gold was down 1.6 percent at $1,208.60 an ounce
by 1:58 p.m. EDT (1858 GMT), off a session low of $1,201.63.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down 1.7
percent to $1,210.10.
"I see this is a little bit of profit taking directly
associated with the advancement in the stock market today," said
Jeffrey Sica, president and chief investment officer at Sica
Wealth Management.
The dollar rose nearly 1 percent against a basket of leading
currencies, supported by strong U.S. data on Friday, and
European shares jumped to multi-month highs. Oil prices soared 7
percent.
Some analysts said gold prices are vulnerable to a
correction if fears over the global economy fade and U.S.
interest rate hikes return to the table.
ETF INFLOWS
But investor sentiment remained largely bullish and was
evident in fund flows. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold exchange-traded fund, on Friday recorded the biggest
single-day inflow since August 2011.
The fund's inflows since the beginning of the year have
already surpassed the outflows for the whole of 2015.
Speculators increased their bullish bets in COMEX gold
futures and options to their highest in nearly four months in
the week to Feb. 16.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday
investors shovelled $3.2 billion into gold, the biggest two-week
gold inflow since May 2010.
"Increases in ETF (exchange-traded fund) holdings continue
to support gold higher, while we have seen some of this buying
momentum offset by reductions in TOCOM positioning and recent
selling in China," said MKS Group trader Sam Laughlin, referring
to the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.
Top consumer China has been selling gold since its return
from a week-long holiday last Monday, a sign Chinese investors
do not expect prices to go much higher and cannot be counted on
to support the market.
Silver fell 1.2 percent to $15.15 an ounce, while spot
platinum fell 1.5 percent to $925.67 and palladium
slipped by 0.4 percent to $497.80.
