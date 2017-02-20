* Markets await speeches by Fed officials this week
* Biggest gold ETF sees first outflow in nearly four weeks
* GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 20 Gold firmed on Monday as the
dollar softened, although moves were muted as markets awaited
details on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax policy, and
guidance on the pace of interest rate hikes from a raft of
Federal Reserve speakers this week.
The metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Liquidity was thinned by the absence of U.S. traders for the
Presidents Day holiday.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,237.67 an ounce by
1440 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were
little changed at $1,238.90.
"We have settled into a $1,220-1,245 range, with activity
expected to be light on Presidents Day," Saxo Bank's head of
commodity strategy Ole Hansen said.
"President Trump will continue to be a key source of market
inspiration. Trump's address to the joint session on Capitol
Hill next Tuesday may become the next focus considering he is
expected to lift the curtain on his tax cuts ideas."
The dollar has lost some support in recent weeks as a lack
of concrete detail dampened post-election euphoria over Trump's
commitment to cutting taxes and boosting spending.
The euro edged higher against the dollar after a slide in
U.S. bond yields, shrugging off worries over upcoming French
elections.
The heads of five regional U.S. Federal Reserve banks are
scheduled to speak this week. In addition, Fed Board Governor
Jerome Powell appears on Wednesday, when minutes of the last
policy meeting are also due.
Speaking in Singapore on Monday, Cleveland Fed chief Loretta
Mester said she would be comfortable raising rates at this point
if the economy kept performing the way it had.
Investor appetite has shown signs of easing since gold hit a
three-month high on Feb. 8. The world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares , reported an
outflow of 2.4 tonnes on Friday, the first in nearly four weeks.
Data also showed on Friday that speculators cut their net
long position in COMEX gold for the first time in three weeks in
the week to Feb. 14.
"Whether investors continue to rotate away from non-yielding
gold and towards risk assets depends on how soon details of
President Trump's fiscal stimulus plans become clearer, but
overall the equity rally looks to have further to run,"
Mitsubishi said in a note.
Silver was down 0.1 percent at $17.96 an ounce,
platinum was 0.1 percent higher at $1,001.70 and
palladium was down 0.5 percent at $771.30.
