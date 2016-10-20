* ECB leaves rates unchanged, maintains stimulus
* Palladium falls to 3-month low
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 Gold eased slightly on
Thursday after three days of gains as the U.S. dollar rose and
the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged,
maintaining the parameters of its 1.74 trillion euro ($1.95
trillion) asset buying scheme.
The ECB has provided extraordinary stimulus in recent
years, cutting interest rates into negative territory and
pushing the cost of credit to all-time lows.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,266.4 an ounce
by 2:46 p.m. EDT (1846 GMT), after tapping a two-week high at
$1,273.82. U.S. December gold futures settled down 0.2
percent at $1,267.50.
Gold saw good buying at the time of the ECB release,
Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said. "(The) ECB will
continue to have a very accommodative policy at least until
December," he said.
Ultra-low rates tend to support gold, though that is often
offset by the impact of a weaker euro. The single
currency fell to a four-month low against the dollar on
Thursday. The dollar index rose to a seven-month high
against a basket of currencies, extending gains after a
stronger-than-expected U.S. existing home sales report.
"Sales rose to 5.47 (million) during the month, that's 3.2
percent higher than a month ago and in contrast to the most
recent reading on pending home sales," said Royce Mendes,
director and senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets in
Toronto.
"The divergence suggests that the momentum higher could be
short lived."
Traders are closely watching U.S. data for clues about when
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, heavily
tipped by a number of Fed policymakers for December
The market also eyed Wednesday night's final U.S.
presidential debate, which was judged not to have improved
Donald Trump's election hopes and which could potentially weigh
on gold.
A win for Democrat Hillary Clinton is now clearly predicted
by polls and is seen as easing the way for an interest rate
hike.
Meanwhile, India's overseas purchases of gold likely hit a
nine-month high in October, industry officials told Reuters,
while Swiss gold exports to China hit their highest since
January last month, Swiss customs data showed.
"What is more, Swiss gold exports to India climbed to their
highest level since January, which points to demand recovering
there," Commerzbank said in a note.
Spot palladium pared losses and was down 0.9 percent
at $630 an ounce, after falling to a three-month low at $624.05.
Silver was down 0.85 percent at $17.49, while
platinum was down 1.06 percent at $933.
