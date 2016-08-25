NEW YORK Aug 25 A Texas jury on Thursday said a
General Motors Co ignition switch was not to blame for a
fatal 2011 crash, according to a statement from the company.
The verdict in Harris County, Texas, is the second in favor
of GM this year in a lawsuit over a recalled ignition switch
that has been linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths.
Plaintiff Zachary Stevens claimed a defect in the switch caused
his 2007 Saturn Sky to crash into another vehicle, killing the
other driver, while GM said his driving was at fault.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)