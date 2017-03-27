HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Open Day One
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.
March 27 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1609882 2. (8) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1437325 3. (4) Ross Fisher (Britain) 774384 4. (3) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 602480 5. (79) Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 590042 6. (2) Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 585312 7. (5) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 577466 8. (6) Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 524210 9. (7) David Lipsky (U.S.) 473051 10. (10) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 457890 11. (9) Sam Brazel (Australia) 433778 12. (14) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 417940 13. (16) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 387463 14. (17) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 387286 15. (61) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 384968 16. (11) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 364115 17. (12) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 358817 18. (13) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 352149 19. (92) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 342790 20. (15) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 330253 21. (30) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 309393 22. (18) S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 289309 23. (29) Danny Willett (Britain) 283560 24. (32) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 280812 25. (19) Brett Rumford (Australia) 273553 26. (35) Lee Westwood (Britain) 266178 27. (20) Graeme Storm (Britain) 265552 28. (21) Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 262128 29. (22) Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 255382 30. (23) Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 253875
June 15 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the U.S. Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Erin, Wisconsin holes played rounds -7 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 18 65 -5 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 18 67 Brian Harman (U.S.) 18 67 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 18 67 -4 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 18 68
June 15 Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson plundered an eight-under-par 63 for a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson and five others after the first round at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Thursday.