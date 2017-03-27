HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Open Day One
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.
March 27 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 12.80 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.01 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 8.86 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.19 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.05 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.74 7. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.57 8. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (11) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.15 11. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.12 12. (12) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.69 13. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.60 14. (25) Jon Rahm (Spain) 4.54 15. (14) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 4.33 16. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.19 17. (15) Danny Willett (Britain) 4.11 18. (17) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 3.95 19. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.94 20. (19) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.73 21. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.69 22. (23) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.63 23. (21) Russell Knox (Britain) 3.62 24. (22) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.59 25. (24) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.58 26. (26) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.44 27. (32) Marc Leishman (Australia) 3.36 28. (27) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.36 29. (28) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.33 30. (31) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 3.28
June 15 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the U.S. Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Erin, Wisconsin holes played rounds -7 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 18 65 -5 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 18 67 Brian Harman (U.S.) 18 67 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 18 67 -4 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 18 68
June 15 Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson plundered an eight-under-par 63 for a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson and five others after the first round at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Thursday.