April 30 Kevin Kisner made a stunning eagle at the final hole to earn he and his partner Scott Brown a playoff against Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title on Sunday.

Due to fading light at the TPC Louisiana, where play had earlier been disrupted by storms, the playoff to decide the winners of the team event will be held on Monday morning.

Kisner's pitch from 30 yards at the par-five 18th clattered against the pin and dropped in to give the American duo a final round 60 for a total tally of 27-under-par 261.

Australian Smith and Swede Blixt shot a final round 64 to also finish four strokes clear of Americans Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney)