SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazilian retailer GPA SA , controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , will hold investments steady even as the country's retail sector returns to growth by the second half of next year, executives said on Thursday.

GPA will invest 1.6 billion reais ($473.1 million) in 2017, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Hidalgo said in a news conference, the same as 2016. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)