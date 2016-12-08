UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazilian retailer GPA SA , controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , will hold investments steady even as the country's retail sector returns to growth by the second half of next year, executives said on Thursday.
GPA will invest 1.6 billion reais ($473.1 million) in 2017, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Hidalgo said in a news conference, the same as 2016. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources