(Corrects title to deputy director from director in paragraph six)

ATHENS, Sept 6 A senior French government official will head the board of Greece's new privatisation fund, established to speed up state asset sales under its third international bailout, a Greek newspaper said on Tuesday.

Under its third 86 billion euro ($95.9 billion) bailout agreed with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund last year, Athens must set up a new privatisation fund and appoint a five-member supervisory board to oversee it.

Greece's creditors are to nominate two members of the board, with Athens nominating the rest. Both sides have veto rights.

Citing unnamed sources, daily Kathimerini newspaper said that Greece and its lenders had agreed that France's Jacques Le Pape would lead the supervisory board.

Le Pape is general inspector of finances for the Paris area and was previously general and corporate secretary for Air France KLM.

He has also served as deputy director of Christine Lagarde's cabinet when the IMF managing director was France's finance minister, from 2007 to 2011.

Privatisations have been a key part of Greece's international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped poor revenues so far due to political resistance and bureaucracy.

The new fund will absorb Greece's existing privatisation agency HRADF, its bank rescue fund HFSF and two new agencies that will manage a large number of state-controlled companies and real estate properties.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; additional reporting Renee Maltezou; Editing by Richard Balmforth)