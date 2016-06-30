BRIEF-Moody's says pound drop from brexit will shake UK airlines
* pound drop from Brexit will shake UK airlines; airports can withstand short term impact
MOSCOW, June 30 Russia's State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is planning a debut Eurobond issue and meetings with investors will start on July 5, two sources on financial markets told Reuters.
Banks JP Morgan, UBS, Renaissance Capital and VTB Capital are organising the Eurobond issue. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.