CONAKRY Feb 16 A general strike in Guinea will
not curb production of bauxite, the country's top producer said
on Tuesday, even though miners have announced their support for
a nationwide walkout to push for higher wages and lower fuel
prices.
The strike began on Monday, closing banks, shops and markets
and halting most public transport. Banks reopened on Tuesday but
were thinly staffed. Many shops were still closed and traffic
was slow.
Guinea holds nearly a third of the world's reserves of
bauxite, a metal used to make aluminium, and currently produces
around 18 million tonnes a year.
The government of Guinea, whose economy suffered from an
Ebola outbreak and which has commitments with the International
Monetary Fund, has agreed to raise salaries and pensions but
ruled out any possibility of a reduction in fuel prices.
"Only the tax on petroleum products enables us to ensure the
burdens of the state," said government spokesman Damantang
Albert Camara. "This is why we cannot lower the price of fuel
for now."
Workers at the Guinea Bauxite Company (CBG), the leading
mining company in Africa's biggest bauxite producer, received a
notice from their union asking them to show solidarity for the
strike on Tuesday.
"The CBG and Guinea Gold Corporation (AngloGold
Ashanti ) joined the movement," Mamady Mansaré, general
secretary of the National Confederation of Workers of Guinea
(CNTG) told reporters.
But CBG said that the show of support would not stop working
hours or halt operations.
"Unionists have decided to join the strike last night but
just (to show) support," said a senior official at CBG. "This
has no impact on plant operations."
Other bauxite producers were not immediately available for
comment.
In 2006 and 2007, under the regime of former president
Lansana Conté, general strikes called by the same unions caused
widespread disruption. A crackdown by security forces left more
than 135 dead.
