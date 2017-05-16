May 16 Hamilton Lane said on Tuesday it hired three executives to its team in Europe, as the asset manager continues to expand its client base in the region.

Carolin Blank has joined from financial advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal Europe, where she served as senior director of relationship management. At Hamilton, she takes the role of a principal in a similar team.

Ahmed Khalil has joined as a vice president, also in the relationship management team. Prior to Hamilton Lane, he was a vice president at BlackRock Private Equity Partners.

Lali Sichinava will be a vice president on the business development team, covering U.K. market. She joins from investment management firm Neuberger Berman where she was on the UK institutional sales team. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)