BRIEF-Casper raises $170 million in Series C funding
* Casper announces close of $170 million Series C investment round; new investment led by target and includes Tresalia, IVP, NEA, and Irving Capital
May 16 Hamilton Lane said on Tuesday it hired three executives to its team in Europe, as the asset manager continues to expand its client base in the region.
Carolin Blank has joined from financial advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal Europe, where she served as senior director of relationship management. At Hamilton, she takes the role of a principal in a similar team.
Ahmed Khalil has joined as a vice president, also in the relationship management team. Prior to Hamilton Lane, he was a vice president at BlackRock Private Equity Partners.
Lali Sichinava will be a vice president on the business development team, covering U.K. market. She joins from investment management firm Neuberger Berman where she was on the UK institutional sales team. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Casper announces close of $170 million Series C investment round; new investment led by target and includes Tresalia, IVP, NEA, and Irving Capital
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.