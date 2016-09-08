Sept 8 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on
Thursday asked a U.S. judge to allow it to pay cargo handlers to
remove its goods from Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's vessels stationed
near U.S. ports after the failure of the world's seventh-largest
container carrier.
Around $14 billion of cargo has been tied up globally as
ports, tug boat operators and cargo handling firms refuse to
work for Hanjin because they fear they will not be paid due to
uncertainty over plans to provide new financing.
Samsung said an order this week by a U.S. bankruptcy judge
did not encourage the Hanjin ships to enter U.S.
ports as intended, which the company blamed on a
misunderstanding of maritime law, the bankruptcy code and Korean
law.
The maker of electronic goods including Galaxy smartphones
said the judge should issue an order barring the seizure of
ships and allow it and other cargo owners to retrieve their
goods by paying cargo handlers, who have been demanding payment
guarantees.
"There's no earthly reason why these parties should not be
permitted to cut their own deals," Samsung said in a Thursday
court filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newark, New
Jersey.
An attorney for Hanjin, Ilana Volkov, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The judge, John Sherwood, will hear the request on Friday.
Hanjin's collapse last week came during the peak shipping
period ahead of the year-end holiday season, stranding cargo for
the likes of HP Inc and Samsung.
As of Thursday afternoon, two Hanjin ships were near the
Port of Long Beach, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern
California, which tracks cargo ship traffic. One of the ships,
the Hanjin Boston, is scheduled to head into the port on Friday
afternoon for re-fueling.
A third ship, the Hanjin Greece, was off the shore of
Mexico, where it could avoid U.S. anti-pollution regulations
that require use of low-sulfur fuel, the tracking group said.
Many ships carry only a limited supply of low-sulfur fuel.
Some cargo owners have already paid fees to terminal
operators to allow the release of Hanjin containers held up on
the docks, according to a Port of Oakland spokesman.
The Seoul Central District Court is presiding over the
receivership filed by Hanjin last week. A foreign representative
of the shipping line has filed for so-called Chapter 15
bankruptcy with the Newark court.
Chapter 15 is meant to allow a company to seek recognition
by U.S. courts of orders issued overseas and to ask U.S. judges
to assist in a foreign corporate debt restructuring.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; additional
reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, Jim Christie in San
Francisco and Angela Moon in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)