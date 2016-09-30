Sept 30 August retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Value -10.5 -7.7 -8.9 -8.3 -7.5 -9.8 -20.6 Volume -12.7 -8.4^ -9.6 -8.8 -7.7 -8.8 -19.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through August, the volume of sales was down by 2.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that the weak performance of retail sales continued in August, reflecting the drag from the decline in visitor arrivals in that month as well as the cautious consumer sentiment amid an uncertain economic outlook. The near-term outlook for retail sales will still hinge on the performance of inbound tourism and the extent to which local consumer sentiment will be affected by various external headwinds. The Government will continue to monitor closely the retail sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job market. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2drF6Vv (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG Editing by Vyas Mohan)