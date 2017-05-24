BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
May 24 HP Inc, which was created through the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported its third straight rise in quarterly revenue as it benefited from a stabilizing market for personal computers.
Net revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $12.39 billion.
The company's net earnings from continuing operations fell to $559 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $660 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.