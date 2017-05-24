May 24 HP Inc, which was created through the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported its third straight rise in quarterly revenue as it benefited from a stabilizing market for personal computers.

Net revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $12.39 billion.

The company's net earnings from continuing operations fell to $559 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $660 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.