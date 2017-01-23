(Adds NordLB to take a look at HSH)
FRANKFURT Jan 23 Shipping finance provider HSH
Nordbank has launched its planned sale, inviting
expressions of interest from potential buyers, the bank
organising the process said on Monday.
HSH's owners - the German states of Schleswig-Holstein and
Hamburg jointly hold 85 percent - have to privatise the bank
under European state-aid rules by the end of February 2018, and
have hired Citigroup to organise the process.
Fellow state-backed regional bank NordLB is planning to make
an indicative offer and to take a look at HSH's books, two
people close to the matter said, adding the Hanover-based lender
was unlikely to bid for all of HSH's assets.
NordLB, which like HSH is weighed down by its large exposure
to the struggling shipping sector, has said it wants to reduce
its ship loan portfolio to 12-14 billion euros ($13-15 billion)
from a current 17 billion by 2019.
HSH Nordbank and NordLB declined to comment.
In late 2016, HSH managers also held meetings on the planned
privatisation with Chinese banks such as Bank of China
, as well as buyout firms including Apollo
and Lone Star.
First-round bids are due by the end of March, Citi said on
Monday, with the sellers' clear preference being for a sale of
all of HSH in one go.
HSH, which had total assets of 73 billion euros as of
September and made a pretax of 183 million euros in the first
nine months of 2016, sought backing from its owners after risky
assets turned sour in 2008.
It got hit further by the slump in global trade after the
financial crisis and the core bank currently has 7 billion euros
in ship loans on its books.
The European Commission, HSH and its owners negotiated for
years over a plan to restore HSH to health and avoid future
state aid.
($1 = 0.9302 euros)
