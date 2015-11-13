BUDAPEST Nov 13 Oil group MOL on
Friday publicly raised the prospect of increasing its stake in
Croatian peer INA for the first time in years but said
it would not do so until Zagreb adopts a more investor-friendly
approach to foreign firms.
MOL and INA have locked horns for years about control of
the Croatian oil company, in which MOL owns 49 percent. MOL also
has certain management controls at INA under an agreement with
the Croatian state, which holds 45 percent.
"We cannot talk about MOL buying the Croatian oil company's
state-owned stake, in part or in whole, before the Croatian
government creates an investor-friendly environment and strives
for co-operation with foreign companies investing in the
country, as well as INA," MOL CEO Zsolt Hernadi told Hungary's
state news agency MTI.
The two groups have been unable to settle their
disagreements over control of INA. Zagreb wants more influence
in decision-making at INA, while MOL wants to keep its
management rights and has said it is ready to sell its stake in
INA if no agreement is reached.
Talks between Zagreb and MOL, which began in 2013, have not
resolved the situation. Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak in May
flagged a potential new shareholder agreement but nothing has
been put forward since.
Hernadi also said there had been several suitors for MOL's
INA stake as recently as the spring of 2015, but he said there
had been "no steps forward that could be communicated."
He reiterated that MOL had a strategy that outlined a future
without INA but he also said it would be in the long-term
interest of MOL, as well as the energy security of Central and
Eastern Europe, to keep INA within MOL group.
He did not elaborate.
When asked if Hernadi's comments meant MOL had considered
increasing its INA and how this might be achieved, MOL's
communications department declined to comment.
The Croatian government declined comment.
Croatia's political parties have been trying to form a
government since elections last week, with the incumbent Social
Democrats and the former ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ)
both short of an outright majority.
HDZ took 59 seats in the 151-seat parliament, the leftists
56 seats, leaving as kingmakers the three-year-old Most (Croat
for bridge) party, which holds 19 seats.
During the election campaign, a corruption case involving
MOL and INA entered a new phase. Croatia's Supreme Court ordered
the retrial of former HDZ Prime Minister Ivo Sanader, annulling
his 2014 conviction for taking a 10 million euro bribe from MOL.
Croatia's interior minister, meanwhile, complained that
Hernadi, who is wanted by the Croatian authorities and subject
of an international arrest warrant, has been granted an
exception and travelled freely to Germany and Austria.
Hernadi, Sanader and MOL all deny any wrongdoing, and
Hernadi has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Hungarian courts.
