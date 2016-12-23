BRIEF-Mednax to acquire Neonatology Practice in Utah
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
(Refiles to fix typo in lead.)
Dec 22 Belgium's Ontex Group NV said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA for an enterprise value of 1 billion reais ($304.28 million).
The companies had said that deal talks were at an advanced stage. ($1 = 3.2865 reais) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: