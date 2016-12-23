(Refiles to fix typo in lead.)

Dec 22 Belgium's Ontex Group NV said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA for an enterprise value of 1 billion reais ($304.28 million).

The companies had said that deal talks were at an advanced stage. ($1 = 3.2865 reais) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)