LONDON Dec 18 Talks aimed at averting a planned Christmas strike by British Airways cabin crew will be held on Monday, conciliation service Acas said.

Last week, British Airways said the Unite trade union had called a strike involving one of its five cabin crew fleets on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (Dec. 26).

The union said last week that thousands of cabin crew had voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay.

"BA and Unite have accepted our invitation to attend conciliation talks in respect of the cabin crew dispute tomorrow morning," a spokeswoman for Acas said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Jane Merriman)