* Sees "mid single digit" core profit growth in 2017

* Earlier target was EBITDA growth of at least 6 pct

* 2016 EBITDA up 5.5 pct, net profit up 11.7 pct

* Weak pound more than offset U.S. growth (Adds 2016-2020 targets)

By Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday said core earnings this year may fall short of its annual growth target of at least 6 percent over the 2016-2020 period for the second year in a row.

Europe's second-biggest power company by market value affirmed this medium-term objective in a presentation to investors but it did not give a specific figure for 2017 and instead said core earnings and net profit would be in the mid-single digits.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, were up 5.5 percent to 7.8 billion euros in 2016, short of the 6 percent target but in line with analysts' expectations.

This was mainly the result of a 12.7 percent fall in the value of the pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the closure of the Longannet coal-fired power station operated by its subsidiary Scottish Power.

Net profit grew 11.7 percent last year to 2.7 billion euros, helped by a solid performance in the United States after the acquisition of UIL Holding.

The Bilbao-based company, which is pressing ahead with its international expansion with investments in the United States, Britain, Brazil and Mexico, is targeting a net profit growth rate of 7.5 percent until 2020.

It also aims to boost its dividend by up to 29 percent to 0.37-0.40 euro per share from 0.31 euro per share in 2016.

Shares in Iberdrola were little changed at 6.128 euros by 1035 GMT, against a slightly lower Spanish blue-chip index .

($1 = 0.9499 euros) (Editing by Louise Heavens)