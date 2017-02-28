(Adds details on Merksamer's plans)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents
billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited
the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his
plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.
At the same time Vincent Intrieri, another long-time Icahn
executive who also sits on boards on behalf of the activist
investor, retired from the firm, the source said.
Merksamer had since 2008 been a managing director at Icahn
Capital, a unit of Icahn Enterprises LP, and served on
the boards of more than a dozen companies on his behalf,
according to biographies on corporate websites.
He will continue to serve as Icahn's representative on
several corporate boards, maintaining his ties to his long-time
employer whom he left on good terms, the source said.
Merksamer currently sits on the boards of American
International Group Inc, Transocean Ltd,
Navistar International Corp, Ferrous Resources Ltd,
Hertz Global Holdings Inc and Cheniere Energy Inc
.
Merksamer could not immediately be reached.
Similarly Intrieri is expected to continue serving as a
director, the source said. He currently sits on boards at
Transocean, Hertz Global Holdings, Ferrous Resources, Navistar
and previously served as a director at Chesapeake Energy
Corporation.
"After almost nine years, it is time to move on from Icahn
Capital and do something else," Merksamer had written colleagues
in a December 2016 email. He did not give a reason for his
departure or say what he would be doing next.
The source who is familiar with Merksamer's plans said he is
considering opening his own investment fund, something several
of Icahn's former employees have done with financial help from
their former boss.
Icahn, who stopped managing money for outside investors in
2011, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"Unless there is a specific clause in Icahn's settlement
with AIG that stipulates Merksamer needing to step down should
his contract with Icahn Enterprises expire, directors' tenures
are usually are not tied to employee terms," said Dan Marcec,
director of content and marketing at Equilar, a database that
tracks board directors.
Representatives at AIG, Cheniere and Transocean all said
Merksamer remains on their respective boards of directors.
A spokesperson for Brazilian mining company Ferrous
Resources could not immediately be reached. Other companies
whose boards Merksamer currently serves on either declined to
comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Icahn has shaken up management teams and business strategies
at many companies, using deputies like Merksamer to implement
changes he deems necessary. AIG's board is now reportedly
considering whether to replace Chief Executive Peter Hancock.
. At the end of the fourth quarter, Icahn owned 45.6
million shares of AIG, making it his second-largest holding
after Icahn Enterprises, a regulatory filing showed.
Merksamer was a relatively young face among corporate
directors, who tend to be near or past retirement age. The
36-year-old graduated from Cornell University in 2002 with an
economics degree. He was previously an analyst at Airlie
Opportunity Capital Management. Intrieri is 60, according to the
Transocean website.
Both Intrieri and Merksamer were re-elected to their board
seats at Navistar earlier this month.
Directors of public companies are typically elected by
shareholders at annual meetings to serve a one-year term.
Icahn, who is worth $16.6 billion, according to Forbes, has
several other deputies involved in his investments, including
his son Brett Icahn, as well as David Schechter and Jonathan
Christodoro.
Others have left Icahn's firm to start their own activist
investment funds, including Corvex Management founder Keith
Meister and Sarissa Capital Management's Alex Denner.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in NEW YORK; Additional reporting
by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Michael Flaherty and Olivia Oran;
Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, G
Crosse and Alan Crosby)