Oct 17 Financial and commodity markets operator
Intercontinental Exchange Inc will have to sell
commodities trading software house Trayport to preserve
competition, Britain's competition watchdog said on Monday. bit.ly/2elcJZN
ICE, which beat arch-rival CME Group to buy
London-based Trayport in December for $650 million, said it was
disappointed with the divestiture ruling and would consider an
appeal.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in
August that it may revoke the takeover to avoid reducing
competition in European energy trading markets.
