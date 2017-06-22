JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with
"low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan
Locker said on Thursday.
Locker, speaking at an investors' conference, did not
elaborate on which assets ICL -- one of the world's largest
suppliers of crop nutrient potash -- would divest.
He said ICL, which has been hurt by a drop in potash prices,
was looking to create available sources of financing for further
investments and also to lower debt.
The board, he noted, was formulating a new strategy to guide
the future plans and operations of the company to grow ICL's
specialty solutions division and further strengthen the
competitiveness of its commodity assets.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)