Feb 8 Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc

* ATS reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues were $237.4 million, 14% lower than a year ago

* Qtrly period end order backlog was $632 million, 16 percent higher than at December 27, 2015

* Says qtrly order bookings were $284 million, a 25 percent increase from Q3 of fiscal 2016

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- on February 8, 2017, company announced that Andrew Hider had been appointed chief executive officer of ATS

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- Current CEO Anthony Caputo will be stepping down and resigning from board of directors on February 15th, 2017

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- Hider will assume leadership of ATS on March 6, 2017