Feb 10 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc
* Interpublic announces full year and fourth quarter 2016
results
* Q4 revenue $2.26 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.26 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Interpublic group of companies inc says management targets
2017 organic revenue growth of 3% - 4%
* Approves 20% increase in quarterly dividend and additional
$300 million toward share repurchase program
* Interpublic group of companies inc says board of directors
has declared a common stock cash dividend of $0.18 per share
* Interpublic group of companies inc - targets further 50
basis points improvement in operating margin in 2017
* Interpublic group of companies inc - new share program
will take effect immediately
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78
