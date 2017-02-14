Feb 14 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd
* Golden Queen announces 2016 preliminary operating results
* Sees 2016 production totaling 19,030 ounces of gold and
194,792 ounces of silver
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - site operating costs for 2016
were $13.02 per ton processed for 2016
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd says sustaining capital
investment is expected to peak during first half of 2017 and
decline sharply in future years
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - approximately $20 million of
sustaining capital investment is budgeted for 2017
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - "Expect second half of 2017
to be strongly cash generative"
* Golden Queen Mining - anticipates increasing gold
production levels, decreasing unit costs throughout 2017, 2018,
driven by transition to mining in east pit
