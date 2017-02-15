Feb 15 BCE Inc :
* Bell acquisition of MTS receives final regulatory
approvals from ISED and competition bureau, transaction set to
close on march 17
* BCE Inc - expects to capture increased annualized cost
synergies of approximately $100 million from integration of mts
* BCE Inc - bell MTS plans to invest $1 billion over next 5
years to "enhance" broadband networks and services in manitoba
* BCE Inc - new synergy estimate from MTS deal is double its
previous estimate
* BCE Inc - amount of reverse break fee payable by bell to
MTS in certain circumstances has also been increased from $120
million to $200 million
* BCE Inc - will divest to Telus Corp approximately
one-quarter of MTS postpaid subscribers, for total proceeds of
approximately $300 million
* BCE - Bell and MTS agreed to transfer to Xplornet
communications total of 40 mhz of 700 mhz, aws-1 and 2500 mhz
wireless spectrum currently held by MTS
* BCE Inc - financial terms of xplornet transactions will
not be disclosed
* Says Bell MTS announcing that we will maintain current mts
wireless price plans for at least 12 months after closing of
acquisition
* BCE Inc - will also divest to Telus 13 MTS retail
locations following completion of bell MTS transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: