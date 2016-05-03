BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 HanesBrands Inc
* HanesBrands announces proposed senior notes offering
* HanesBrands Inc says planning to offer $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 and 2026
* HanesBrands intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem in full its existing 6.375 percent senior notes due 2020
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering also to repay a portion of indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.