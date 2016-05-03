May 3 HanesBrands Inc

* HanesBrands announces proposed senior notes offering

* HanesBrands Inc says planning to offer $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 and 2026

* HanesBrands intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem in full its existing 6.375 percent senior notes due 2020

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering also to repay a portion of indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)