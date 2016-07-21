July 21 DST Systems Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.42 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $373.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.58

* Implemented restructuring to reduce workforce and consolidate certain facilities to enhance operational efficiency within financial services segment

