Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Provident Financial Holdings Inc :
* Provident Financial Holdings revises fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings
* For quarter ended June 30, 2016, company reported revised net income of $2.56 million, or $0.31 per diluted share
* For fy ended June 30 as a result of this adjustment, net income was revised downward to $7.47 million from previously reported $7.71 million
* Downward revision result of increase in other operating expenses of about $414,000 from additional loan origination costs
* For fy ended June 30, 2016, as result of adjustment, eps was revised to $0.88 from previously reported $0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)